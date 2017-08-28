Bristol, VA scores lowest score in state for possible “fiscal distress”

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – Bristol, Virginia is one of just a handful in Virginia flagged for further review by the Auditor of Public Accounts, amid concerns the city may be in what’s considered “fiscal distress.”

According to a recent APA presentation, Bristol, labeled there as City A, scored the lowest in all of Virginia for its 2016 financials. The city also showed a pattern over the last three years that looks concerning and needs further study, according to the state.

“The City of Bristol is City A,” Interim City Manager Randy Eads confirmed. “Myself and the CFO have had a discussion with the APA, and we will be working with the APA to determine how the scores were reached. The City will also be open to working with the APA to address any issues. Furthermore, the City was in the process of developing certain budget and financial policies prior to the APA’s score being released.”

Eads said the city expects to receive more information from the state next week.

The review is part of a new early warning system in Virginia meant to target and help local governments that show signs of possible financial problems.

“We will determine if additional oversight is needed,” Virginia Auditor of Public Accounts Martha Mavredes said. “We don’t know (if a government is in fiscal distress) until we do the follow-up.”

