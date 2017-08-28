Bristol, VA elementary students learn to write songs at BCM

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – Students from Stonewall Jackson and Van Pelt Elementary Schools in Bristol, Virginia are getting a special chance this week to write music and use their creativity at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum.

An organization called Kid Pan Alley travels around the country and writes songs with children.

This week they are in Bristol where they allow kids to walk through the museum and learn about the history of country music, then sit down with some very talented musicians and write the lyrics of a song.

Then, students make up a tune and sing the song together.

Founder of Kid Pan Alley Paul Reisler said they want to show children that they can be creative.

“It’s really fun for me to see the light go on for them,” Reisler said. “To see them realize that they can be creators themselves, and they don’t have to just be purchasing what’s sold to them by a multi-national company.”

Reisler said they are allowing the exhibits of the museum to inspire the songs they write this week.

“Country music and old-time music were such inspirations for all kinds of music in this country,” Reisler said.

Kid Pan Alley has written over 2,700 songs with about 50,000 children all around the country.

Their songs have been sung by artists like Amy Grant, Delbert McClinton, Kix Brooks, and Cissy Spacek.

The organization will also work with children during Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion this year on Children’s Day.

