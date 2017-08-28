BLOG: As my Houston hometown is underwater, my family remains safe

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- For more than 6 million people Houston, Texas is home and until recently, it was my home.

My family and I have been through various hurricanes over the years, so when I heard Hurricane Harvey was hitting Texas, I wasn’t worried.

Until two days ago.

I started seeing footage of the storm and the flooding that was hitting Houston, which I had never seen before

From that point on, I was in constant contact with my family.

My dad, Chris Corrigan said it’s the worst flooding he’s ever seen.

“The flooding is unbelievable I’ve never seen anything like this,” he told me. “No city could have prepared for something like this.”

He’s even reported to me that emergency crews there in Houston have warned people from going inside their attics for fear that they would not be able to get out, and told those seeking higher ground to instead take to the roof.

And while my dad is not one to get overly concerned when it comes to disasters, just hearing his voice Monday morning I could tell he was overwhelmed, even though our family home was still safely away from the flood zone.

“All the family is safe right now so that’s good, but there are a lot of friends and people I work with that I haven’t heard from,” my dad told me.

After speaking with my dad for information for this story, he alerted me later that a close family relative had just been rescued from her home.

“This morning we got a phone call real early that the water was in the house and rising and she couldn’t get out and we were trying to figure out how we could get to her,” my dad said. “That’s when a boat was driving down the road and she waved them down.”

Now my relative is safe with my other family members, but she is unsure about what she’ll be able to salvage from her home.

Some good news from my dad on Monday was that my grandmother, Leah Jane Corrigan, was safe and sound.

The 86-year-old, who has lived in Houston for years, told me she was worried about her surrounding area.

“I don’t know where they’re going because they can’t go anywhere,” she told me by phone. “It really is just devastating.”

“I don’t know how we will manage with more rain. I mean we have had floods during Allison and Ike, but not like this,” my grandmother said.

Speaking with my dad and my grandmother on Monday – who are both two lifelong Texans with deep roots in Houston — the message from home was loud and clear.

“It’s devastating,” my dad said. “It will never be the same.”

With more rain headed their way, I hope that my family continues to stay safe and I hope to visit my hometown soon.

