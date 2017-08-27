Washington County, VA Sheriff: Abingdon woman charged with husband’s murder

Ginger McIntyre (Source: Washington County, VA Sheriff's Office)

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office says a woman is now charged with murder in the shooting death of her husband.

According to a Sheriff’s Office release, the shooting happened late Saturday night. Deputies and detectives were called to a home in the 18000 block of Ironwood Loop in Abingdon, Virginia around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say they found Randy Lee McIntyre, 55, dead from a single shotgun wound to the chest.
His wife, Ginger Claudine McIntyre, 49, has been charged with murder.

The Sheriff’s Office says the motive appears to be domestic-related.

Ginger McIntyre was transported to the Abingdon Facility of the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail, where she is being held without bond.

