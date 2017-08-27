Two taken to hospital after motorcycle crash on I-81 in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- Two people were transported to the hospital after a driver of a Can-am lost control on I-81 Saturday afternoon.

According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the driver of a Can-am tricycle lost control and rear ended a motorcycle.

The crash happened on I-81 southbound near exit 69 just after 3p.m.

Both drivers were transported to the Bristol Regional Medical Center, but no word on the extent of their injuries.

So far no charges have been filed in this crash.

