Twins top Greeneville, win Appy League West regular season title

GREENEVILLE, TN- The Greeneville Astros (32-31) couldn’t overcome a six-run inning by the Elizabethton Twins (39-25) Sunday night leading to an 8-2 defeat. Greeneville will look to avoid the series sweep with their regular season home finale tomorrow night. The win Sunday gave the Twins the Appalachian League West regular season title.

Astros starter Chad Donato (1-1) pitched three innings giving up three runs on two hits and struck out three batters. Donato cruised through the first three innings and didn’t allow a runner into scoring position until the top of the third, but back-to-back strikeouts ended any threat of a runner scoring.

Elizabethton did their damage in the top of the fourth inning, putting up six runs and sending ten players up to bat. A walk and a single put runners on the corners with no outs before Carson Crites singled on a line drive to left field scoring one and leaving runners at second and third. Third baseman Andrew Bechtold singled to right loading the bases as Gorge Munoz dropped a fly ball right on the foul line in shallow right field scoring all three runners. Two more RBI singles by Akil Baddoo and Jose Miranda topped off the scoring for Elizabethton before Greeneville left fielder Wilson Amador threw out a runner at home to end the inning.

Courtesy: Greeneville Astros