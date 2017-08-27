THP: 4 dead in Loudon County crash

GREENBACK (WATE) – According to a crash report released by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 4 people are dead following a crash on Highway 411 in Loudon County.

The report says Darrell Brewer, 34, of Maryville was driving a GMC van just after 7 Saturday night when he crossed over the yellow line and crashed head on into a Nissan Altima killing Mitchell Armour, 43, of Lenoir City, Winnie Burris, 39, of Old Fort, and Riley Burris, 13, of Old Fort.

No drugs or alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.

Highway 411 was closed for hours Saturday evening as investigators and first responders worked the incident.