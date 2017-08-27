THP: 4 dead in Loudon County crash

WATE Published: Updated:

GREENBACK (WATE) – According to a crash report released by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 4 people are dead following a crash on Highway 411 in Loudon County.

The report says Darrell Brewer, 34, of Maryville was driving a GMC van just after 7 Saturday night when he crossed over the yellow line and crashed head on into a Nissan Altima killing Mitchell Armour, 43, of Lenoir City, Winnie Burris, 39, of Old Fort, and Riley Burris, 13, of Old Fort.

No drugs or alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.

Highway 411 was closed for hours Saturday evening as investigators and first responders worked the incident.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s