Local Red Cross volunteers travel to Texas in wake of Hurricane Harvey

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- As people in Texas continue to feel the impact of Hurricane Harvey, some volunteers in our region have already been deployed to assist with the aftermath.

Volunteers with local chapters of the American Red Cross are already on the ground in Texas, helping with relief efforts.

Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Northeast Tennessee, Glenda Bobalik, told us one volunteer from their chapter is already assisting, and that two more volunteers will soon head to the gulf coast in an emergency response vehicle.

Bobalik said the vehicle is scheduled to leave Monday and will be filled with food, water, and cleaning supplies.

While two volunteers are headed toward Texas this week, Bobalik said they had another 12 volunteers waiting on standby.

The Mountain Empire chapter of the American Red Cross also sent two volunteers to Texas on Friday in order to help out with relief efforts.

News Channel 11 spoke to one of those volunteers over the phone Saturday afternoon.

Ryan Salyer of Kingsport told us he was deployed to Austin, Texas in order to assist victims in that area.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.