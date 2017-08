KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- City leaders in Kingsport celebrated the opening of Centennial Park Saturday.

The celebration included food trucks, entertainment, and kid’s activities.

News Channel 11’s Josh Smith was the emcee for the event.

After a ribbon cutting on Saturday, people were able to get a glimpse of the park’s interactive water feature.

You can find Centennial Park at 245 East Main Street downtown.

