American Idol audition bus stops in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WJHL)- Sunday morning hundreds of people were up bright and early for the chance to audition for American Idol.

News Channel 11’s Caroline Corrigan was there and said some people told her they had been waiting in line since 5a.m.

She even found some people traveled to Asheville from right here in the Tri-Cities for a chance to go before the judges.

Earlier this year ABC announced the revival of the show after it ended a 15 season run on Fox.

According to ABC’s website the bus audition tour has already made stops in cities like Orlando, Atlanta, and Denver.

