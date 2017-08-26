Tennessee woman charged in death of man thrown from freight train in Wyoming

Josh Breslow Published:
Courtesy: WKRN

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (WKRN) – A Tennessee woman has been arrested in Arkansas for her alleged role in the Aug. 18 death of a man thrown from a train in Wyoming.

Ashley Nicole Chandler, 29, of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee was taken into custody Thursday in Hot Springs, Arkansas. She is charged with accessory after the fact.

The Hot Springs Police Department reported the 26-year-old victim Eric Barrett was traveling on a freight train with Chandler and Dennis Morely. Officers said there was a fight and Barrett was thrown from the train.

According to the Sheriff’s Office in Sweetwater County, Wyoming, Morely pushed Barrett from the train during an altercation. Deputies said Chandler discarded evidence linking them to the killing.

Morely is in custody in Denton, Texas. He is charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Chandler is in the Garland County Detention Center in Arkansas awaiting extradition to Wyoming.

