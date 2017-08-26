North Carolina governor offers reward in death of 2 couples

Published:

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says the state is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information in the deaths of two elderly couples killed at a house as they played cards.

Cooper’s office announced the reward on Friday.

Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp as saying the two married couples had been sitting around a kitchen table when they were killed sometime between Sunday and Monday morning.

Tripp identified the four as 72-year-old Janice Harris and 88-year-old James Harris, who owned the home, and 76-year-old James Whitley and 67-year-old Peggy Whitley, both of whom were visiting the house.

Tripp said a family member found the bodies after checking on the home in the Glenview community, just off Interstate 95 north of Rocky Mount.

