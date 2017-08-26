Milligan volleyball takes down Middle Georgia State in straight sets

ELIZABETHTON, TN- Sophomore and reigning Appalachian Athletic Conference Setter of the Year, Kellee Geren, made All-Tournament team for the Buffaloes after a 3-0 sweep against the Middle Georgia State Knights Saturday afternoon, concluding the 10th annual Milligan College Mountain Madness tournament. Geren tallied 149 assists over the course of the weekend making her the second leader in assists for the whole tournament.

Junior Alyssa Rupert led the tournament in digs with 85 and senior Marissa Langford was second in the tournament in kills with 59.

“Overall I am satisfied with the weekend, however, we will continue to work on our inconsistencies and push to be more balanced on our offense,” Head Coach Doneva Bayssays. “We showed a lot of grit throughout the tournament.”

Altogether the Buffs walked away from the weekend 2-2 defeating Emory & Henry College and Middle Georgia State University and falling to Point Park University and Lindenwood University.

The Buffs fought hard in the first match of the day on Saturday losing to Lindenwood in the fifth game, 15-13. The Buffaloes had an even distribution having six different players with six or more kills.

Milligan saved its best effort for the very end of the tournament coming away with a 25-16, 32-30, 25-23 win over MGSU. Both Milligan and MGSU went into the final match of the tournament with a 1-2 record but the Buffaloes came out on top.

The Buffaloes will be competing in the Crossover Tournament in Columbia, Kentucky, next weekend and will again be on the road for two more matches before returning home Sept. 12 to play their first conference game against Union College.

Courtesy: Milligan College Athletics