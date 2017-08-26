Elizabethton takes down Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, TN- The Greeneville Astros (32-30) dropped the series opener against the Elizabethton Twins (38-25) Saturday night as three home runs proved to be too much to overcome in the 5-2 loss.

Without any scoring in the first inning, Elizabethton put the first runs on the board in the top of the second inning. Andrew Bechtold singled on a ground ball to left with one out setting up Robert Molina for two RBI’s after Molina crushed a fly ball over the right center field wall for the early two run lead. Elizabethton added on to their home run tally with a solo shot by Mark Contreras in the top of the fourth making it a 3-0 game.

Greeneville answered back with a run of their own in the bottom of the fourth inning. Shortstop Juan Pineda led off the inning with a single to left and advanced to third on a successful hit and run by Gilberto Celestino. First baseman Roman Garcia brought home Pineda grounding into a double play, but cutting the deficit back to two runs.

The Twins added a single run in both the sixth and seventh innings extending their lead to four as they took a commanding 5-1 lead through six and a half innings. Kolton Kendrick began the top of the sixth with a leadoff walk, advancing to second on a wild pitch. Contreras brought home his second RBI of the game as Kendrick crossed home plate with a line drive double to right field. The Twins tacked on their last run of the game after Akil Baddoo hit his third home run of the season to right.

Greeneville started to rally in the bottom of the eighth as back-to-back singles put runners on the corners with only one out. Second baseman Joan Mauricio brought home a run and reached on a fielder’s choice after Elizabethton third baseman Andrew Bechtold couldn’t throw out the runner at home. Elizabethton would quickly escape the inning with a strike out and force out before holding Greeneville from scoring in the ninth to secure the win.

Courtesy: Greeneville Astros