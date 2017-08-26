Crews battle Saturday morning fire at Johnson City business

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City firefighters spent hours battling a fire at a Tri-Cities company this morning.

Washington County, TN dispatchers told News Channel 11 tin caught fire at OmniSource, a company that processes and distributes scrap and secondary metals, on Perma R Road.

The fire started around 10:45 Saturday morning. Crews cleared the scene around 1:30 p.m., according to dispatchers.

Dispatchers say no one was injured, and the fire did not affect surrounding buildings.

