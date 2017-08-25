WJHLTDFN: Week 2 high school football scores and highlights here!

TRI-CITIES, TN/VA (WJHL) – High school football is back in the Tri-Cities and your News Channel 11 sports team will be bringing you high school football scores each week from around the region. Text “11SCORES” to 36729 to receive scores of high schools.
Scores for Week 2 will be continuously updated in the list below:
TENNESSEE:
|Oak Ridge
|Dobyns-Bennett
|Cumberland Gap
|Hancock Co.
|Volunteer
|Sullivan South
|Thomas Walker
|West Greene
|Sullivan East
|Unicoi Co.
|Farragut
|McMinn Co.
|South Greene
|Elizabethton
|Knox West
|Hardin Valley
|Johnson Co.
|Hampton
|Grainger
|Pigeon Forge
|North Greene
|Cloudland
|Cosby
|Union Co.
|Campbell Co.
|David Crockett
|Science Hill
|Ooltewah
|Greeneville
|Morristown West
|Cherokee
|South Doyle
|Sullivan Central
|Chuckey-Doak
|Northview Academy
|Sullivan North
VIRGINIA:
|John Battle
|Abingdon
|Honaker
|Lebanon
|Tazewell
|Virginia High
|George Wythe
|Radford
|Gate City
|Richlands
|E. Montgomery
|Holston
|Wise Central
|Eastside
|Twin Springs
|Northwood
|Patrick Henry
|Castlewood
|Fort Chiswell
|Rural Retreat
|Grundy
|Ridgeview
|TN High
|Lee High
|Rye Cove
|Hurley
|Graham
|Bluefield, W.Va.
|Twin Valley
|Jenkins, KY
Follow game updates from our crews out in the field tonight by visiting #WJHLTDFN.
- MOBILE USERS: Click here for scores!
Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.