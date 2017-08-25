#WJHLTDFN: Week 2 high school football scores and highlights here!

TRI-CITIES, TN/VA (WJHL) – High school football is back in the Tri-Cities and your News Channel 11 sports team will be bringing you high school football scores each week from around the region. Text “11SCORES” to 36729 to receive scores of high schools.

Scores for Week 2 will be continuously updated in the list below:

TENNESSEE:

Oak Ridge Dobyns-Bennett
Cumberland Gap Hancock Co.
Volunteer Sullivan South
Thomas Walker West Greene
Sullivan East Unicoi Co.
Farragut McMinn Co.
South Greene Elizabethton
Knox West Hardin Valley
Johnson Co. Hampton
Grainger Pigeon Forge
North Greene Cloudland
Cosby Union Co.
Campbell Co. David Crockett
Science Hill Ooltewah
Greeneville Morristown West
Cherokee South Doyle
Sullivan Central Chuckey-Doak
Northview Academy Sullivan North

VIRGINIA:

John Battle Abingdon
Honaker Lebanon
Tazewell Virginia High
George Wythe Radford
Gate City Richlands
E. Montgomery Holston
Wise Central Eastside
Twin Springs Northwood
Patrick Henry Castlewood
Fort Chiswell Rural Retreat
Grundy Ridgeview
TN High Lee High
Rye Cove Hurley
Graham Bluefield, W.Va.
Twin Valley Jenkins, KY

Follow game updates from our crews out in the field tonight by visiting #WJHLTDFN.

