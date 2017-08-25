Weeks into new school year and some “TN Ready” official test scores are still not available

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A new school year has begun and still area schools systems in the Tri-Cities are waiting on TN Ready test scores. Some raw test results were issued at the end of the school year but final results are still not available.

Intially thousands of students report cards were being held because of the delay in test scores but those final grades had to be calculated without standardize test scores.

Roger Walk the supervisor of assessment for Johnson City schools says they had to release report cards without tn ready scores factored in just so students would have their final grades before the new school year.

other school systems like Johnson County, Bristol Tennessee and Carter County schools did the same.

Walk says just like parents school leaders across the Tri-Cities region in the volunteer state are eager to get their hands on official results.

“We are very interested in providing those results and showing the progress our students have made with the new tennessee state standards and also its an opportunity for us as a school system to review our resources and programs,” Roger Walk said.

According to the Tennessee Department of Education the hold up is with test scores from grades three through eight. most raw scores for high schools students were rleased in may and early june and more results are expected to be released next week.

Walk says the grading process is being done carefully and noted that this is the first time students in grades three through eight have taken the new TN Ready assessment.

School leaders in Johnson City say next year they are hoping to have all students take TN Ready test on computers rather than the traditional paper and pencil.

The Department of Education has made test results that have been released so far available online.