WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A Washington County, Tenn. bus driver is charged in a crash.

Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said the crash happened Friday while around 30 students were onboard.

According to THP, the bus was attempting to make a left turn onto Conklin Road, when it cut in front of another vehicle and caused the crash.

THP said the bus driver, Karen Edwards, 63, was cited for failure to yield.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.