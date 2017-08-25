TBI: Three charged with violating election law in Bluff City

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents have charged three Bluff City people with violation an election law.

According to a TBI news release, agents determined that John R. Harrison, Sherry Grubb and Brooke Morrell entered a polling place during voting hours for reasons other than casting a vote or assisting another voter.

Harrison is a current Bluff City alderman. Grubb is a Sullivan County commissioner for District 5.

Harrison, Grubb and Morrell were each charged with one count of election law violation this week, and all three were served on those charges on Friday.

On June 19, at the request of District Attorney General Barry Staubus, TBI agents started investigating reports of election law violations that happened during the May 2017 municipal election in Bluff City.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.