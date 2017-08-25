Northeast State puts Gray campus building up for sale as part of budget realignment

GRAY, TN (WJHL) – Northeast State Community College is selling one of its off campus sites as part of its recent budget realignment.

This comes less than a month after interim President James King announced dozens of job cuts.

Northeast State announced in July that it was having to cut roughly $5 million out of its budget with $2.2 million impacting jobs.

More than 50 people were laid off last month.

Now, the college has put the Gray campus building up for sale.

The 12,956 square foot building is located on Dillon Court and was built in 1992.

The facility currently houses the administrative offices for University Parallel Dual Enrollment and Adult Education, as well as the Aviation Technology Program.

The state’s Department of General Services is conducting the sale and is requesting sealed bids for the purchase.

Northeast State said relocation of the offices and program will happen at a later date.

The college said the sale will not impact instructional activities that are scheduled for this semester.

