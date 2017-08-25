Nickelsville mayor: Water outage this afternoon for repairs; boil water notice still in effect

Published: Updated:
(Source: Creative Commons)

NICKELSVILLE, VA (WJHL) – The town of Nickelsville is still under a boil and conserve water notice after an issue at the water plant.

People in the town could be without water for hours.

Mayor Becky Bryant told News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities water crews will replace a valve at well number 6 this afternoon. Bryant says while the repair is being made, water will be out.

The mayor said the town is still on a boil and conserve notice. Count on the area’s CBS and ABC stations to keep you posted throughout the day.

