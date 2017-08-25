Move in day for students at East Tennessee State University

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Friday is a big day on campus at East Tennessee State University as students begin moving back in.

Students not only get to set up their dorm rooms, they also get a chance to meet fellow classmates that they will be spending the year with.

News Channel 11 caught up with sophomore McKael Conaster who said he’s had a long day, but he is excited to get the school year started.

“Pretty tired. We’re from like 210 miles away one way so it takes us about 3.5 hours to get here. So that part’s rough but it’s a really good college. I really like it. There’s a lot of opportunities here,” Conaster said.

Move in days continue throughout the weekend from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The first day of classes are Monday, August 28.

