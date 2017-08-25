Motorcyclist killed in Kingsport crash

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Police in Kingsport report a man riding a motorcycle died Thursday night after witnesses reported he crashed while doing a stunt.
The crash happened around 10:00 p.m. in the 900 block of Fairview Avenue.
Police said the 2007 Yamaha F6S motorcycle, driven by 22-year-old Hunter M. Isley was traveling northbound on Fairview Avenue when witnesses said Isley was driving at a high rate of speed and did a “wheelie” when he lost control of the motorcycle.
The motorcycle struck the rear of a parked pickup.
Isley died as a result of the crash.
Debris from the crash struck a man, but the man refused medical treatment at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the Kingsport Police Department.