Motorcyclist killed in Kingsport crash

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Police in Kingsport report a man riding a motorcycle died Thursday night after witnesses reported he crashed while doing a stunt.

The crash happened around 10:00 p.m. in the 900 block of Fairview Avenue.

Police said the 2007 Yamaha F6S motorcycle, driven by 22-year-old Hunter M. Isley was traveling northbound on Fairview Avenue when witnesses said Isley was driving at a high rate of speed and did a “wheelie” when he lost control of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle struck the rear of a parked pickup.

Isley died as a result of the crash.

Debris from the crash struck a man, but the man refused medical treatment at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Kingsport Police Department.

