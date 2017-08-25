Mother, two kids airlifted to JCMC after 3 vehicle crash in Hawkins County

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – State troopers are investigating a late-morning three vehicle crash in Hawkins County that resulted in a mother and her two children being airlifted to a local hospital for treatment.

The crash happened around 10:36 a.m. on Highway 11W and West Main Street.

A Tennessee Highway Patrol report indicates a 2005 Honda Odyssey driven by 33-year-old Elizabeth Cook, of Rogersville, was on Sugar Tree Drive attempting to cross Highway 11W onto West Main Street.

A 2005 Ford F-150, driven by a 20-year-old man, was traveling northbound on Highway 11W when the minivan “failed to yield the right of way” and attempted to cross the intersection. The pickup truck hit the minivan on the front passenger side.

The impact then caused the minivan to hit another vehicle, a 2005 GMC Sierra driven by a 76-year-old man.

The Cook, the mother driving the minivan and her two children ages five months and five years old were all airlifted to the Johnson City Medical Center.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The driver of the Ford pickup and his passenger a 19-year-old woman, each reported possible injuries.

A THP report indicates charges are pending in the crash.