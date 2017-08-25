Jury deliberates in bank robbery re-trial; Timothy England to soon learn fate

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Jury deliberation are underway in the Timothy England trial. The jury began deliberating on Thursday afternoon.
This is a new trial for the Tri-Cities man accused of robbing a Greene County bank. The trial comes three months after a previous jury was deadlocked — resulting in the judge declaring a mistrial.
Back in May, the government decided to move forward with efforts to retry England on charges of bank robbery and a weapons charge.
In addition, investigators say when England was awaiting his trial on those charges he tied together bed sheets and climbed out of the Washington County Detention Center sparking a multi-state manhunt.
England was captured in Royal Oak, Michigan.
