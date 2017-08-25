Grundy woman wins $150,000 from Virginia Lottery

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – A Grundy, VA woman has won $150,000 from the Virginia Lottery.

Donna Underwood recently played the game “$500 Mayhem”. She bought the ticket at TK’s Korner Market located on West Main Street in Abingdon.

The scratcher game is one of dozens offered by Virginia Lottery and the odds of winning the top prize in the game are 1 in 1,162,800. The odd’s of winning any prize in the game is a little more than 1 in 4.

Underwood is the third player to win the top prize — which means there is one $150,000 ticket remaining.