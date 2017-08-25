Crews rescue man injured in remote part of Johnson Co.

JOHNSON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Crews were in the process of rescuing a man who was injured in a remote part of Johnson County on Friday night.

Johnson County Sheriff Mike Reece said a search for the man had been going on throughout the day.

Rescue teams set up camp near the entrance to the Doe Mountain Recreation Area.

Late Friday night, crews located the man and were in the process of bringing him off the mountain.

Reece said the man would then be airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

