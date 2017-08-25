Closed Lee Co, VA hospital sold to Americore Health

(Pennington Gap, VA) A Southwest Virginia county that’s been without a hospital for almost four years took a step toward re-opening its health care facility.

Thursday, the Lee County Hospital Authority voted to sell the former Lee Regional Medical Center to a company called Americore Health, LLC for $2 million.

The former owner, Wellmont Health System, closed the hospital in October 2013.

By a vote of 5 to 3, the board chose Americore Health over Mountain States Health Alliance which is based in Johnson City. MSHA made a presentation to the LCHA Thursday.

A news release said the terms of the purchase agreement could be finalized as soon as next week, and the parties hope to close the deal in 30 to 45 days.

