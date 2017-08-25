Bristol police warned after MS-13 gang initiations in Richmond, Virginia

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL)- An area police department said they are concerned gang activity from Eastern Virginia could spread to the Tri-Cities.

At the gas station Betty Gross said she is cautious.

“I’m constantly watching and I’m looking in when I’m pumping the gas and I’m always looking around,” said Gross.

Captain Maynard Ratcliff of the Bristol police department said he received an email from a gang investigator out of Richmond, Virginia on recent MS-13 gang initiations in their area.

“As part of the initiations the gang members were accosting females mostly women and young girls in parking lots, shopping centers, malls and gas stations,” said Ratcliff.

Captain Ratcliff said this gang is known to be dangerous.

“We do have some gang members in this area from that gang,” said Ratcliff. “We have not had any reports from this activity in our region.”

Captain Ratcliff said these gang members are entering unlocked cars, lying under cars and even putting a note on your windshield, waiting for you to get out of your car.

“When you get up to your car just take a glance at the back seat and make sure no one is in the back seat of your car,” said Ratcliff.

There have not been reports of any gang initiation activity in this area, but Ratcliff is warning people like Gross to be aware of their surroundings.

“Well it’s scary for anyone I mean men women, it’s really scary,” said Gross.

