Blountville animal shelter to remain closed after recent dog death linked to distemper

BLOUNTVILLE, TN (WJHL) – The doors of a Tri-Cities animal shelter will stay closed after a second positive test for distemper.

PETWorks Manager Donna Davidson told us that a dog that died on Sunday tested positive for distemper.

Nineteen dogs were euthanized two weeks ago, which included one positive test for distemper and one for parvo.

No other animals have passed away or have shown signs of being sick since Sunday.

Davidson said the Blountville animal shelter will remain closed until Sept. 4.

