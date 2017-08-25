Baldwin revives Trump impression for summer spinoff of ‘SNL’

This Jan. 14, 2017 photo released by NBC shows Alec Baldwin President Elect Donald J. Trump in a sketch on “Saturday Night Live,” in New York. Baldwin was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series on Thursday, July 13, 2017. The Emmy Awards ceremony, airing Sept. 17 on CBS, will be hosted by Stephen Colbert. (Will Heath/NBC via AP)
Alec Baldwin
FILE – In this June 17, 2015 file photo, actor Alec Baldwin attends the Fragrance Foundation Awards at Alice Tully Hall in New York. Newsday reports that Baldwin and director Richard Linklater joined dozens who braved the chilly waters of the Atlantic Ocean at the annual East Hampton Polar Bear Plunge on Friday, Jan. 1, 2016. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Alec Baldwin has donned his blonde wig to reprise his impression of President Donald Trump for NBC’s summer spinoff of “Saturday Night Live.”

Baldwin opened Thursday’s episode of “Weekend Update: Summer Edition” by satirizing Trump’s rally in Phoenix on Tuesday. In the skit , Baldwin’s Trump gave a send-off to former presidential adviser Steve Bannon, who left the administration last week. Bannon was shown as the Grim Reaper, as he has been in earlier “SNL” episodes.

“SNL” announced on Twitter on Thursday night that it will kick off its 43rd season Sept. 30 with Ryan Gosling hosting and Jay Z as musical guest.

