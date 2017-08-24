TONIGHT: Johnson City Cardinals team up to help Niswonger Children’s Hospital

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Niswonger Children’s Hospital is taking a swing at the bat and is partnering up with the Johnson City Cardinals to host Niswonger Night at the Ballpark. Thursday night’s baseball game benefits the region’s only children’s hospital.

You can watch the Cardinals play the Greeneville Astros at Cardinal Park beginning at 7:00 p.m. Scrubs the Bear and Jay Cee the Cardinal will be on hand to cheer on fans.

“Niswonger Children’s Hospital has such an amazing impact in our community, and we’re thrilled we can use a Cardinals baseball game as a platform to raise awareness,” said Tyler Parsons, general manager of the Johnson City Cardinals. “We’re looking forward to not only this great night, but future collaborations with the children’s hospital.”

In addition, fans will enjoy between innings various Nisonger-themed games and trivia contests — featuring prizes

Niswonger Night at the Ballpark is the final event for the Niswonger Children’s Hospital Classic, which is the Mountain States Foundation’s biggest annual fundraiser and supports the children’s hospital.

“We are so excited to partner with the Johnson City Cardinals on Niswonger Night at the Ballpark,” said Mike Hammontree, director of the Niswonger Children’s Hospital Classic. “Baseball is America’s favorite pastime, and this game is a great way for the community to come out and support the region’s only children’s hospital.”

The first 650 donors will receive a custom Niswonger Childrens’ Hospital Cardinals jersey for $25.

This special night is hosted by the Rockin’ Docs, a group of local doctors. For more information about Niswonger Children’s Hospital Classic, visit www.NiswongerGolf.org.