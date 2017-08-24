TBI: Suspect shot at Jellico home after pointing gun at police dispatcher

JELLICO (WATE) — Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they are investigating after a man was shot by two officers.

Leslie Earhart, public information officer with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, said the man walked into the Jellico Police Department at 5:30 a.m. Thursday and pointed a gun at a dispatcher. Then, she said he went to a home on South Myrtle Beach.

TBI says the man fled the Jellico Police Dept. to a home on S Myrtle St. where he confronted officers w a weapon & was shot by police @6News pic.twitter.com/5PTNIyCfDm — Bridgette Bjorlo (@bridgettebjorlo) August 24, 2017

Earhart said police made contact with the two residents at the home and confirmed he was inside. She said both residents were evacuated and the man barricaded himself inside the house.

“He refused to comply with commands to come out, so at that point, officers deployed a type of tear gas in an effort to get him out of the home,” said Earhart. “Shortly after the subject ran out of the home and confronted officers with a gun. At that point, two of the officers fired shots, striking the subject.”

TBI says a man was injured after pointing a gun at a police dispatcher. He was transported by helicopter to UT Medical Center. @6News #WATE pic.twitter.com/mDkJ1RVzK4 — Bridgette Bjorlo (@bridgettebjorlo) August 24, 2017

The man was airlifted to University of Tennessee Medical Center, according to Earhart. His condition is not known at this time.

TBI said they are looking into the man’s criminal history. Earhart said forensic scientists are on the scene reviewing evidence.