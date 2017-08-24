Sullivan County receiving federal resources to help combat drug trafficking

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The fight against opioids and other illegal drugs intensifies in one Tri-Cities region.

Thursday afternoon, federal and state law enforcement leaders recognized Sullivan County as the newest member of the Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA). The HIDTA Program helps areas within the country that have serious drug trafficking problems and harmfully impact other areas of the United States.

“This is not the war on drugs. This is the war on drug dealers,” said United States Attorney Nancy Stallard Harr.

Sullivan County will soon have new tools to help fight the problem, as the newest county to join the Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area.

“There are moneys in the form of overtime for employees,” said Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus. “I think most importantly is the intelligence we share to put complicated drug operations together.”

The target is people who Staubus says are drug dealers.

“That may take the form of gangs, that may be physicians or anyone that prescribes illegally drugs or runs facilities that basically get people addicted. We’re not looking at small time users, we’re looking at the people that facilitate the abuse and death that we’re seeing,” said Staubus.

“If they are purveying this poison in our district, we’re going to look at them,” said Harr. “We have already identified targets in Sullivan County, and we’re coming after them.”

Harr also outlined the goal: “No more babies in the backseat’s of cars while parents are overdosed in the front seat. Our goal is no more drug addicted babies born into constant pain and withdrawal.”

“What we want to go is higher up the level, and try to make a real dent in the opioid problem particularly and the meth problem here,” said Staubus.

Federal money from the Office of National Drug Control Policy funds the HIDTA program.

