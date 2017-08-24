NeTREP gathers to discuss job growth, share ideas to grow regional economy

JOHNSON CITY (WJHL) – The Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership gathered today for an investor’s update where people from around the region shared what is working to grow business.

NeTREP CEO Mitch Miller said the statistics show their partnership is working.

“As we look year to date, looking back to June of 2016 to now, about 1200 jobs have been added in to our metro area,” Miller said. “We’ve also seen our wage rates actually increase 8.3 percent.”

The partnership is made up of both public and private sectors collaborating for the benefit of the larger region.

Local government officials and private sector leaders shared their ideas about what has fueled downtown revitalization, attracted businesses, and marketed the region.

Miller said this type of collaboration helps every part of the region.

“The more we sit around the table talking with each other, the more we share ideas, the more we talk about where we’re going to invest together as a region, the better off we are,” Miller said. “The more we can market together as a region, the better off we are.”

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All Rights Reserved.