N.C. sex offender working vendor booth at Appalachian Fair arrested for failing to register in Tenn.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Washington County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed to News Channel 11 that they arrested a North Carolina man Thursday after he reportedly failed to register as a sex offender in Tennessee.

Washington County Sheriff Ed Graybeal said Gregory J. Harris, 28, of N.C., was arrested and charged with failure to register in the state of Tennessee.

A viewer contacted News Channel 11, as well as contacted fair officials, about Harris working at the Appalachian Fair.

We then reached out to Sheriff Graybeal about the viewer’s claim and he said an investigation was conducted.

Graybeal said Harris was reportedly working as a booth vendor at the Appalachian Fair, but was not an employee of the fair or of the midway.

According to Graybeal, Harris was arrested Thursday night.

Harris may also face additional charges out of North Carolina.

According to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Harris was convicted in 2009 on charges of indecent liberty with a minor.

