Marla Hyatt is this week’s Educator of the Week

Marla Hyatt is beginning her 13th year at the head of the class. After she

began her career in Washington County, Tennessee, she’s spent the last 5 years at Mountain

View Elementary.

Hyatt is the 2nd grade teacher at Mountain View Elementary. She credits her first grade teacher

Mary Beth Dillenger at Lamar Elementary for being a strong influence on her as a student, now

she wants to have that same impact on her classes.

Hyatt says the 2nd grade is unique because the students ar not babies, but still young enough to

have an excitement to learn.

**They have that internal thing that we want to do well and succeed and these children when they

do succeed they are ready to cheer and jump and clap. and they want to make each other feel

good and encourage each other,” Said Hyatt.

Congratulations to Marla Hyatt. This week’s Educator of the Week.