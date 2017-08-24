LIVE @2p: Federal. local authorities hold news conference to reveal about drug trafficking in region

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A report released Thursday on health care in Appalachia sheds more light on the opioid addiction crisis plaguing our region.

The report shows deaths by poisoning, which includes drug overdoses, are 37% higher in the Appalachian Mountains than across the rest of the country.

In the United States each day, about 142 people die from drug overdoses

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump declared the opioid crisis a national emergency and pledge to add more resources for treatment.

Local and federal officials will make a move to combat the drug problem in our region.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office will designate Sullivan County as an Appalachia High-Intensity Drug Trafficking County.

We’ll find out what that designation means for our area. News Channel 11 will provide a live stream of the news conference at 2:00 p.m. right here on WJHL.com.