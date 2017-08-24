King University’s Ragan, Augello compete at World Championships

PARIS, France – The King University women’s wrestling team had a pair of athletes competing at the World Championships in Paris this week. Current Tornado Haley Augello wrestled at 53 kilograms and former Tornado Alli Ragan earned a silver medal at 60 kilograms.



Competing in her fifth World Championships, Ragan reached the finals with a three wins, starting with a 10-0 technical fall over Hungary’s Gabriella Sleisz. She then defeated Luisa Helg Niemesch of Germany on a 4-0 decision before pinning Latvia’s Anastasija Grigorjeva in 4:43 to reach the finals. However, Ragan fell Olympic gold medalist Risako Kawai of Japan in the finals, giving her the silver medal. This marks Ragan’s second World Championships silver medal, the last came in December of 2016.

Augello won her first two matches, taking a 10-0 technical fall from Thi Hang Vu of Vietnam. She then defeated Lannuan Luo of China 3-0 to reach the quarterfinals. However, Augello fell to Roksana Ma Zasina of Poland, who fell in the semifinals, ending Augello’s day.