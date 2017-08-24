Johnson City seeks public input on naming street after MLK

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The Johnson City Regional Planning Commission says it will soon discuss naming a street in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. And the city needs your input.

The following streets are under consideration.

East and West King Street (from Elm Street to Watauga Avenue), Legion Street, and University Parkway (from State of Franklin Road to Market Street).

A public input session will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 31 in the dining room of Memorial Park Community Center located at 510 Bert Street.

After the session, a taskforce will vote on a recommendation to present the Johnson City Planning Commission.

Kingsport and Bristol already have streets named in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr.

For more information contact Development Services Director Angie Carrier at acarrier@johnsoncitytn.org or 434-5955.

