Gov. McAuliffe launches task force aimed at improving public safety during civil unrest

WRIC Newsroom Published:
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. McAuliffe detailed his ethics reform legislative package. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Terry McAuliffe on Thursday signed an executive order creating the Task Force on Public Safety Preparedness and Response to Civil Unrest.

According to a release, the task force will be chaired by Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran and be charged with evaluating the circumstances that led to the violent white supremacist events in Charlottesville earlier this month and assessing the Commonwealth’s procedures for preparing and responding to events where civil unrest could occur.

“This commission will be my administration’s vehicle to identify what worked in the local and state response to the white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, what didn’t, and how we can better prepare for similar events in the future,” McAuliffe said. “I am proud of the brave men and women who put themselves in harm’s way to prevent the tragic events in Charlottesville from escalating further. We owe it to them and to all Virginians to examine every element of our operations on that day to ensure we are doing everything we can to keep our citizens safe during periods of civil unrest.”

The membership of the task force will be announced soon.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s