Four-star cornerback commits to Tennessee

Four-star senior cornerback Jaycee Horn of Alpharetta (Ga.) High School announced Thursday night that he has committed to Tennessee.

The 6-foot, 174-pound Horn chose the Vols over South Carolina and Alabama, the two teams he previously had named as his finalists before postponing his planned announcement on July 15 and deciding to visit Alabama and Tennessee again last month.

Horn, who’s the son of former NFL wide receiver Joe Horn, gave the Vols their 23rd known commitment for the 2018 class and their fourth from a projected cornerback, joining four-star defensive back Trey Dean of Hampton, Ga., three-star cornerback Brandon Cross of Orlando, Fla., and three-star Orlando cornerback Tanner Ingle.

“It’s that and just the family feel I get there. All the coaches, I’m real close with,” Horn said last month, explaining what he liked most about Tennessee following his latest visit with the Vols.

“And, also, with Coach (Butch) Jones, when I’m around (Tennessee wide receiver) Marquez(Callaway), I see how tight he is with all the coaches. It just tells me that, when you go there, they’re not going to just change on you at the drop of a dime, so I like that about Tennessee, too.”

It was Tennessee’s third commitment in a span of a week. Punter Paxton Brooks of West Columbia, S.C., committed to the Vols on Aug. 17, and they landed three-star wide receiver Shocky Jacques-Louis of Fort Myers, Fla., on Monday night.

Horn, who received his second scholarship offer from Tennessee in January and remained one of the Vols’ top cornerback targets for months, is ranked the No. 219 overall prospect and No. 25 cornerback in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite for the 2018 class.

According to 247Sports, he’s a three-star prospect who’s ranked the No. 361 overall player and No. 35 cornerback in the 2018 class.

BY 247SPORTS