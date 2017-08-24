ETSU football scrimmages under the lights at William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Aug. 24, 2017) – After holding a press conference to announce the naming of William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium, the ETSU football team completed a scrimmage under the lights inside its new, on-campus home on Thursday night.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

OFFENSE

The Buccaneer offense totaled 451 yards on 66 plays, while scoring three touchdowns and one field goal … The quarterbacks went 16-for-29 with 374 yards and two touchdowns and the running backs totaled 77 yards.

Redshirt junior quarterback Nick Sexton (Seymour, Tenn.) connected on a 51-yard score to senior Vincent Lowe (Chesapeake, Va.) and completed a 70-yard touchdown to redshirt junior Hunter Wike (Canton, N.C.) … Both Lowe and Wike broke several tackles and sprinted their way into the end zone … Overall, Sexton finished 7-of-11 for 271 yards and the two touchdowns.

Redshirt junior running back Matt Thompson (Morristown, Tenn.) highlighted the first score as he found the end zone on a 38-yard run to cap off a 4-play, 80-yard drive on the second series of the scrimmage … To go with his touchdown, Thompson finished with 42 rushing yards on three carries (14.0 average).

Redshirt sophomores Quan Harrison (Greeneville, Tenn.) and Artevius Smith (Birmingham, Ala.), along with Lowe all totaled three receptions … Harrison finished with 100 receiving yards, which included a 71-yard catch from Sexton … Lowe posted 60 receiving yards, while Wike ended with 80 and redshirt freshman Braxton Richburg (Hoschton, Ga.) hauled in a 50-yard catch from redshirt sophomore Dylan Wieger (Kingsport, Tenn.).

Wieger completed six of his 11 pass attempts for 108 yards and redshirt junior quarterback Austin Herink (Cleveland, Tenn.) finished 2-of-4 for 40 yards, along with adding three carries for 18 yards … Herink completed a 34-yard pass to junior Kobe Kelley (Knoxville, Tenn.).

In total, the offense generated seven plays of over 20 yards, including four going over 50 yards.

DEFENSE

The Buccaneer defense registered 66 tackles, eight sacks, 14 tackles for loss, eight pass break ups and two fumble recoveries.

Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Olajuwon Pinkelton (Cincinnati, Ohio) led the group with seven tackles, two sacks and one fumble recovery.

Joining Pinkelton with a sack were redshirt junior linebacker River Boruff (Sparta, Tenn.), redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Austin Rowan (Knoxville, Tenn.), freshman linebacker Chris Ross (Enterprise, Ala.), redshirt sophomore linebacker JD Griffin (Kodak, Tenn.) and redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Joe Pittman (Pell City, Ala.).

Ross finished with four tackles and also blocked a punt, which he scooped and scored from 23 yards out, and Rowan added four tackles (two tackles for loss).

Sophomore defensive back Jeremy Lewis (Lawrenceville, Ga.) added three tackles and had two pass break ups, while Boruff and redshirt junior linebacker Dylan Weigel (Pickerington, Ohio) both totaled five tackles.

Senior defensive back Paul Hunter (Denton, Texas) finished with three tackles (one tackle for loss) and a forced fumble, while redshirt junior linebacker Austin Gatewood (Ooltewah, Tenn.) had the Bucs’ second fumble recovery.

Senior defensive back Bryce Suber (Lebanon, Tenn.) ended with three tackles and a pass break up.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Joe DeFatta (Franklin, Tenn.) made the only field goal attempt of the night as he connected on a 19-yard make.

Junior defensive back Domenique Williams (Charlotte, Tenn.) finished with 53 all-purpose yards – 38-yard kickoff return and 15-yard punt return.

Redshirt sophomore Landon Kunak (Spartanburg, S.C.) recorded two punts for 80 yards, including one inside the 20, while posting three kickoffs for 182 yards.

Chris Ross blocked a punt and scored from 23 yards out.

WHAT’S AHEAD

The Buccaneers wrap up fall camp with practices on Friday and Saturday … ETSU will practice Friday at 9:30 a.m. and end camp with an 8 a.m. practice on Saturday.