ETSU Board of Trustees vote to name football stadium after William B. Greene, Jr.

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The East Tennessee State University Board of Trustees voted this afternoon to name the school’s new $26 million football stadium after William B. Greene, Jr.

The vote to name the new stadium after Greene was unanimous.

Greene, bank owner of Bank of Tennessee, purchased Carter County Bank and First People’s Bank from the Carroll Reece family in 1964, making him the country’s youngest bank president at 26, according to the Bank of Tennessee’s website.

According to the website, Greene and his father, William B. Greene, Sr., expanded their business throughout the Tri-Cities, opening Bank of Tennessee in 1974 in downtown Kingsport, and then later in Bristol, Johnson City, Gray, Erwin, Jonesborough, Blountville, Nashville, Hendersonville, as well as a operations facility near the Tri-Cities Airport.

Carter County Bank and Bank of Tennessee merged in January 2013.

The stadium will open next Saturday as ETSU plays against Limestone College.

