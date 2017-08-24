Elizabethton schools re-organization plan “tabled”

Elizabethton, TN (WJHL) — A plan to re-organize Elizabethton City elementary schools is no longer moving forward.

A statement was posted on the school system’s website announcing the change. “Following discussions between Federal Programs Directors at ECS and Tennessee Department of Education, ECS administrators feel confident West Side Elementary School will be approved for a waiver to continue its schoolwide federal funding program.”

School officials were considering reorganizing because of cuts in federal funding to West Side Elementary that would have taken effect next school year.

Elizabethton superintendent Dr. Corey Gardenhour told News Channel 11 last week the district was notified that $200,000 would be cut from West Side Elementary School’s budget because of a drop in the number of students qualifying for financial assistance.

Administrators were considering grouping students by grade in the three elementary schools. Now, each is grades K through 5.

According to the statement, “Prior to this news, the Board of Education was researching the reorganization of Elizabethton elementary schools by grade level: kindergarten-1, 2-3, and 4-5, instead of three kindergarten-5 schools. The goal was to prevent WSE from losing all or most of its federal funding, which would have most strongly impacted its intervention program, teacher training and supplemental classroom materials.”

But adminstrators say after discussing the cuts with the Tennessee Department of Education, they feel confident West Side Elementary will be approved for a waiver to continue to receive the necessary funding.

“Since the school’s numbers of directly certified students – students whose families qualify for assistance – have dropped below 40 percent of the school population, WSE was set to lose federal funding. It was grandfathered in for the 2017-2018 school year, but was set to lose federal funding in 2018-2019.”

“The Board hopes to restructure the budget to bring back an interventionist position that was cut in the 2016-2017 school year. Director of Schools Dr. Corey Gardenhour said the goal is to have a Math and Reading interventionist like the other two elementary schools currently have.”

