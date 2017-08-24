Boone’s Marine Corps JROTC program receives Marine Corps Reserve Association Award

(WJHL) – Daniel Boone High School’s Marine Corps JROTC program has once again been honored as one of the best in the country.

The program received the Marine Corps Reserve Association Award for the Third Region, which consists of 14 states.

This is the second year in a row they have received the award, and fifth time since 2010.

The Boone Marine Corps JROTC program was also named a Naval Honor School for the 19th consecutive year, designating it as one of the Top 10 percent programs in the country.

