Mayor: Disgruntled restaurant employee shoots 1, holds hostages in Charleston

By Shawn Cabbagestalk Published: Updated:
Credit: WCBD/Libba Holland

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Associated Press reports the mayor of Charleston says a disgruntled restaurant employee shot one person and is holding others hostage. 

According to the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, the Charleston Police Department, Charleston City Fire, and Charleston County EMS responded to the area of Virginia’s On King on Thursday, August 24 at 12:18 p.m.

King Street between Calhoun and Morris is blocked off to motorist and pedestrian traffic because of the incident within the 400 block of King Street.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

Witnesses say tell News 2’s Libba Holland that cops have guns drawn. Snipers are also seen near a hotel being built near the incident location.

We’re also told the CVS Pharmacy in the area has been evacuated. The Charleston County Court House and The Macintosh are both on lock down.

We’ve reached out to the Charleston Police Department to find out if the shooter is still at-large. We are awaiting a response from authorities.

Authorities responding to ‘situation’ in downtown Charleston

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s