Washington Co., Tn. Sheriff: Missing persons case “hardest” in nearly 4 decades; investigators following new leads

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – One month ago a Tri-Cities woman vanished. Investigators say the case is a number one priority.

Tuesday, Washington County, Tenn. Sheriff Ed Graybeal told us after days with no leads, his investigators were following up on two separate leads that just developed in a case that he says is like no other he’s ever seen.

Brittney Coates considers Lisa Cloyd family.

“She was adventurous and outgoing, and she’s an amazing mother and an awesome person,” Coates said.

Coates is holding on to her favorite memories.

“There wasn’t a day that went by that I didn’t see her in my newsfeed on Facebook or get a text from her asking about the kids. And it’s just devastating to not have that anymore,” said Coates.

A month after Lisa disappeared Sheriff Graybeal says he’s never seen a case like this.

“I’ve been here 38 years and this is probably the hardest missing person,” Graybeal said. “Because the information is just hard. Usually information is not that hard from people, but Mr. Cloyd was our best source.”

Curtis Cloyd was Lisa Cloyd’s husband. Before he could be questioned, he ended his own life.

“Kind of put us on a halt because he was our best source to see if he could tell us something about Lisa,” Sheriff Graybeal said. “I think Curtis knew where his wife is at, that’s about the best way I can put it at this time.”

Graybeal says his entire criminal investigation division is on this case, still considered a missing person’s case, with the hope Lisa will be found.

“We have to go with that until we have other information that says otherwise,” Graybeal said.

“I think we’re all holding on to that, that we’re going to see her walk through the door and she’s going to be fine,” said Coates. “We’re still very, very hopeful that she’s going to be coming home soon.”

Brittney Coates created a Facebook page “Help Bring Lisa Mazza Cloyd Home” to help share pictures of Lisa.

Both the sheriff and those close to Lisa say if you know anything, no matter how small it may seem, please reach out to law enforcement.

You can contact the Washington County, Tenn. Sheriff’s Office at 423-788-1414.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.