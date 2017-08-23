TBI: Wanted Kingsport couple last spotted almost two months ago in Pennsylvania

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- State agents are looking for clues they hope will lead them to two suspects who they say shot a man in Kingsport.

More than two months ago, investigators say Jarret Heitmann and Makayla Stilwell shot and injured a man in front of a home on Bloomingdale Road.

Before that shooting, investigators say the duo kidnapped a woman in Mount Carmel.

TBI Spokesperson Leslie Earhart said the two have been on the run since June 20th, and the last verified sighting of Heitmann and Stilwell was at a Wal-Mart in Pennsylvania, on June 24th.

“The couple is known to live off the grid, we know that Heitman is accustomed to hitchhiking as well as traveling by freight train, so they are accustomed to living off the grid, they can stay out of sight for long periods of time,” Earhart said.

If you have any information that could help in this investigation you are asked to call 1-800-TBI-Find.

The TBI says a $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to their arrests.

