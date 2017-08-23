TBI agents seize 600 pounds of marijuana in Luttrell, Knoxville, Grainger County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Four men were arrested after a joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Union County Sheriff’s Office, Maynardville Police Department, Knoxville Police Department, 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force, 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Gregory Corum, 58, Julio Carmona Godinez, 38, and Abraham Andrade Cruz, 9, were charged with possession of marijuana for resale over 70 pounds. Saul Sanchez Martinez, 38, was charged with sale and delivery of marijuana.

TBI agents said they searched three different locations in Luttrell, Knoxville and in the Power Springs area of Grainger County as part of a 10-month long investigation focused on drug trafficking. They said agents seized more than 600 pounds of marijuana and $50,000 in cash, firearms and vehicles.

Godinez and Cruz were booked into the Grainger County Jail on a $250,000 bond. Corum was booked on a $100,000 bond and Marintez was booked on a $45,000 bond.